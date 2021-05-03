Advertisement

$28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund open for applications

By Dakota Sherek
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Small Business Administration (SBA) started accepting applications for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund on Monday.

“We have a lot of interest, we’re getting a lot of phone calls,” said Wisconsin SBA District Director Eric Ness.

Restaurants, breweries, coffee houses and the like are looking to get some of the $28.6 billion dollars available in the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, which is part of the American Rescue Plan Act.

“Really it’s a focus on helping these businesses get going again, giving the financial boost they need so they can do what they do really great which is serve us,” said Ness. “They’ve done a lot of great pivoting. I mean the takeout, delivery, those were great things. But, you know, in the end they need to break even, and they need the funds so we can help them through this.”

Ness says this program is different from past relief efforts like the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), because it can be utilized in more ways specific to the industry.

“Not only can you do payroll costs but you can do construction for outdoor seating, which of course a lot of businesses are doing to get more customers in,” said Ness. “Some business maintenance supplier costs and you can also pay business debt.”

There are also measures to ensure the funding is going to smaller or disadvantaged businesses.

During the first 21 days, applications from women, people of color, veterans and other socially and economically disadvantaged groups will be prioritized.

There is also $500 million set aside for businesses earning no more than $50,000 a year in gross sales, $5 billion set aside for those that earn no more than $500,000, and $4 billion set aside for those earning between $500,001 and $1.5 million

“We’re really trying to focus and help these smaller businesses to get the funding they need so we can keep those food trucks and coffee shops open,” said Ness.

Applications are open now and take roughly 20 to 25 minutes to fill out.

Ness says they have online video tutorials about the process or owners can also call a help line at so someone can guide them through the application in real time if needed.

“Make sure that businesses have the information they need so they can make these decisions and get these applications in,” said Ness.

He urges eligible candidates to apply as soon as possible.

“Wisconsin businesses get in there and get your application in and time stamped,” said Ness.

Get more information on the program and a link to register and apply HERE.

People can also call the help line at 1-844-279-8898

To watch SBA’s video about the application process CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oneida shooting video
Fired employee shot three at Oneida restaurant, killing two
Menasha mill fire
Police: Menasha mill walls unstable, could collapse
Bruce K. Pofahl
Court records show Oneida Casino restaurant shooter had history of harassment
Packers President & CEO releases statement on Rodgers’ situation
When a car nearly went off a Maryland bridge, saved only by the guard rail, an infant was...
Good Samaritan jumps into bay to save infant ejected in car crash

Latest News

Wisconsin passes 600,000 coronavirus cases
A crowd of thousands at EAA AirVenture greets 115 Vietnam veterans on an Old Glory Honor Flight...
Old Glory Honor Flight eager to resume its mission
Green Bay police uniform patch (WBAY photo)
Green Bay Police looking for wanted person who may be armed
First Alert Weather overnight lows
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold night for gardens
A family biking at Peninsula State Park in Door County where new park upgrades arrived this...
DNR highlights “major transformation” for Peninsula State Park