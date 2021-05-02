SHOWERS AND STORMS TONIGHT AND MONDAY

Skies will be cloudy tonight as widespread rain and storms push eastward through Wisconsin. While there were isolated severe storms earlier this evening, storms should not reach that level of intensity for the remainder of the night. The severe weather outlook is LOW from this evening through Monday. Heavy rain can be expected, and the stronger storms could produce small hail.

Skies will stay cloudy into Monday, and periods of rain can be expected throughout the day. Rain totals could top 1-2″ in spots through Monday evening. Any widespread rain should end by Monday night. Temperatures will be cooler across Northeast Wisconsin with highs limited to the upper half of the 50s. Skies will stay mostly cloudy for Tuesday. The day will be mostly dry, but a stray shower is possible.

The rest of the week will remain cool compared to this weekend with highs generally running in the middle and upper 50s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday. A spotty, light rain shower is possible Thursday and Friday. The weekend is looking dry with a storm system passing to our south.

Lows could be close to freezing for a few nights late this week... so anyone who’s already done some planting will want to keep a close eye on the temperature forecast. Highs should get back into the 60s next week.

WINDS & WAVES:

MONDAY: SE/NE 10 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TUESDAY N 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: Cloudy and mild with showers and storms. LOW: 51

MONDAY: Cloudy, cooler, and breezy at times. Periods of rain expected. HIGH: 56 LOW: 42

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with north wind gusts to 20 mph. A stray shower? HIGH: 55 LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: Dry with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 59 LOW: 38

THURSDAY: Thickening clouds with isolated, light rain showers. HIGH: 57 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. HIGH: 55 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonably cool. HIGH: 54 LOW: 34

SUNDAY: Still cool with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 57

