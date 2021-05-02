Sheriff: UTV crash kills one, alcohol believed to be a factor

TOWNSHIP OF LEBANON, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say one man is dead after being ejected from the utility terrain vehicle (UTV) he was driving late Saturday night.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, deputies as well as members of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) were called to an area near Monroe Road and La Follette Road at about 11 p.m. Saturday.

The Sheriff’s Office says their investigation shows the UTV was traveling north on Monroe Road before it left the road on the right shoulder and overturned in a marshy ditch, causing the driver to be ejected.

Authorities say the driver, identified as a 60-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. In addition, the Sheriff’s Office says he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt or helmet, and believe alcohol use was a factor in the crash.

The man’s identity hasn’t been released as of this time.

Meanwhile, authorities say a dog who was apparently in the vehicle as a passenger was uninjured during the crash, and was later released to family members.

The Sheriff’s Office adds the roadway where the UTV was being operated was open to ATV and UTV use.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.