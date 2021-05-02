Advertisement

Seymour neighborhood evacuated following ammonia leak at cheese plant

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 11:03 PM CDT
SEYMOUR, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE: Authorities say the residents who were told to evacuate following an ammonia leak at a Seymour cheese plant have been given the “all clear” to return home.

According to the Outagamie County Emergency Management team, the ammonia leak has been secured as of 11:38 p.m.

County officials say Bronson Road will remain closed for a short period of time while crews continue to investigate the incident.

Fire crews were called to Emmi Roth Cheese Plant at about 7 p.m. Saturday for a report of an ammonia leak.

INITIAL REPORT: Crews are working to determine what caused an ammonia leak at the Emmi Roth cheese plant in Seymour Saturday evening.

According to the Seymour Fire Department, crews were called to the plant, located at 124 E. Bronson Road at about 7 p.m. for a report of an airborne release of anhydrous ammonia.

When they arrived, emergency workers were able to find signs of an ammonia release, and emergency personnel began evacuating residents in the immediate are of the release.

In addition, officials say Good Shepherd Nursing home was immediately notified, and the facility, as well as its residents, were secured.

Members of the fire department, as well as the County Hazardous Materials Response team, remained on the scene Saturday night.

All residents who were evacuated will be advised when they are able to return to their homes.

Check back for more information as details become available.

