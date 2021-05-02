Advertisement

Packers, state politicians react to restaurant shooting

By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 2:22 PM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers have issued a statement regarding a deadly shooting Saturday night at a restaurant located inside the Radisson at the Oneida Casino complex in Ashwaubenon.

The gunman killed two people and seriously injured one other person before he was killed by police.

Early Sunday afternoon, the Packers released this statement regarding the incident:

Earlier in the day, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur took to Twitter regarding the shooting.

In addition to the Packers, state politicians are also reacting to the news.

State Senators Robert Cowles (R-Green Bay) and Melissa Agard (D-Madison) released the following statements Sunday morning:

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers issued the following statement regarding the shooting just before 11 p.m. Saturday:

Wisconsin State Representative Jim Steineke (R-Kaukauna) released the following statement Saturday night regarding the shooting:

