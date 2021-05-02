Incense, candle ruled to be cause of Appleton fire

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters say no one was injured during a fire Saturday nigh in Appleton.

The Appleton Fire Department says crews were called to the 500 block of N. Division Street at 9:30 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke on the first floor and flames in a second floor bedroom.

Firefighters said those inside the home tried throwing a “couple buckets of water” at the flames, but were able to control the flames within minutes using water fire extinguishers.

Fire officials say the fire was started by an unattended candle and incense.

There were also no properly working smoke detectors in the residence and the damage to the building was estimated at $5,000.

The Appleton Fire Department wants to remind residents to check their smoke alarms monthly and never leave open flames unattended.

