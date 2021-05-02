Governor’s Fishing Opener resumes, DNR reports rise in fishing license sales

HAYWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin waters were fair game starting Saturday morning, and lakes and rivers throughout the state have seen their fair share of action.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says in 2020, fishing license sales increased by 8%, and predicts sales will be up again this season.

On Saturday, the Governor’s Fishing opener was held after being postponed for one year.

This year, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers tried his luck in the open water near Hayward.

“It’s a beautiful day, beautiful resort and I’m really proud to be here. Hopefully I can get a walleye, but we’ll see,” said Evers. “It’s been a long, long, long year and this pandemic has been really hard on the tourism industry like these folks here, so it’s really great to be back outside having fun.”

As always, the DNR recommends people wear life jackets and also practice safe and sober boating.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.