Advertisement

Bid to censure Romney for Trump impeachment votes fails

By Associated Press
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Republicans booed Sen. Mitt Romney but ultimately rejected a motion to censure him Saturday for his votes at President Donald Trump’s impeachment trials.

The measure narrowly failed, 798 to 711, in a vote by delegates to the state GOP convention, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

Romney drew heavy boos when he came to the podium earlier in the day.

Davis County delegate Don Guymon, who authored the resolution, said Romney’s votes to remove Trump from office “hurt the Constitution and hurt the party.”

“This was a process driven by Democrats who hated Trump,” Guymon said. “Romney’s vote in the first impeachment emboldened Democrats who continued to harass Trump.”

The proposal, among several platform changes debated Saturday, also sought to praise the other members of Utah’s congressional delegation for their support of the former president.

Others warned supporting the censure risked defining the party around Trump instead of the conservative principles most delegates treasure.

“If the point of all this is to let Mitt Romney know we’re displeased with him, trust me, he knows,” said Salt Lake County delegate Emily de Azavedo Brown. “Let’s not turn this into a Trump or no Trump thing. Are we a party of principle or a party of a person?”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Gunman, 2 others dead following shooting at restaurant located in Oneida Casino complex
Oneida Nation ‘heartbroken’ as officials discuss impact of shooting
Menasha mill fire
Police: Menasha mill walls unstable, could collapse
Packers President & CEO releases statement on Rodgers’ situation
Sheriff’s Office: Names of victims, shooter won’t be released Sunday; witness statements still needed

Latest News

FILE - In this Saturday, March 14, 2020 file photo, an Apple logo adorns the facade of the...
Apple’s ‘walled garden’ faces Epic attack in app store trial
Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley arrives to the chamber ahead of President Joe Biden...
Top general drops opposition to change in sex assault policy
Wisconsin reports 349 coronavirus cases, no deaths
Rev. William Barber II arrives for the funeral for Andrew Brown Jr., Monday, May 3, 2021 at...
Calls for justice at N.C. funeral of Andrew Brown Jr.
President Joe Biden arrives to speak at an event to mark Amtrak's 50th anniversary at 30th...
Biden pushes education spending at stops in Virginia