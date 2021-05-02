Advertisement

115th Fighter Wing to conduct nighttime training in early May

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field Air National Guard Base in Madison crashed in Michigan's Upper Peninsula at approximately 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 8, 2020.(Wisconsin Air National Guard)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 2:09 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 115th Fighter Wing of the Air National Guard will conduct training flights during the evening beginning May 3 through May 6.

The Air National Guard says people may see or hear the F-16 fighter jets taking off or landing until about 10:00 at night, but pilots will follow flight paths designed to minimize noise.

While training flights generally take place during the day, pilots and maintenance personnel are required to conduct evening/nighttime operations as part of their overall readiness, the Air National Guard says.

