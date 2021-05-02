115th Fighter Wing to conduct nighttime training in early May

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 115th Fighter Wing of the Air National Guard will conduct training flights during the evening beginning May 3 through May 6.

The Air National Guard says people may see or hear the F-16 fighter jets taking off or landing until about 10:00 at night, but pilots will follow flight paths designed to minimize noise.

While training flights generally take place during the day, pilots and maintenance personnel are required to conduct evening/nighttime operations as part of their overall readiness, the Air National Guard says.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.