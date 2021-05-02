Advertisement

1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Waupaca motorcycle crash

(WILX)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say one man is dead and a woman is in the hospital for life-threatening injuries following a motorcycle crash late Saturday night in Waupaca.

According to the Waupaca Police Department, officers were called to a crash on Royalton Street east of Matheson Street at 10 p.m. for a report of a motorcycle crash.

Officials say based on an initial investigation, the motorcycle hit a utility pole while traveling west on Royalton Street.

According to police, a 43-year-old man was taken to ThedaCare of Waupaca, where he was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, a 43-year-old woman was eventually flown to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah for her life-threatening injuries. Her condition is unknown as of Sunday morning.

Police have not stated which person was driving the motorcycle.

No other details were immediately provided due to an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Gunman, 2 others dead following shooting at restaurant located in Oneida Casino complex
Oneida Nation ‘heartbroken’ as officials discuss impact of shooting
Menasha mill fire
Police: Menasha mill walls unstable, could collapse
Packers President & CEO releases statement on Rodgers’ situation
Sheriff’s Office: Names of victims, shooter won’t be released Sunday; witness statements still needed

Latest News

Wisconsin reports 349 coronavirus cases, no deaths
Rain and wind are likely for the Wednesday morning commute, followed by an afternoon lull in...
How much rain did you get? May 2-3
May 3 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Occasional showers
Photos from criminal complaint allegedly showing Brandon Nelson (left) and Abram Markofski...
Wisconsin men charged with entering Capitol in Jan. 6 attack
EMS crews brought them to an area hospital.
Woman dies at Green Lake County jail