1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Waupaca motorcycle crash

WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say one man is dead and a woman is in the hospital for life-threatening injuries following a motorcycle crash late Saturday night in Waupaca.

According to the Waupaca Police Department, officers were called to a crash on Royalton Street east of Matheson Street at 10 p.m. for a report of a motorcycle crash.

Officials say based on an initial investigation, the motorcycle hit a utility pole while traveling west on Royalton Street.

According to police, a 43-year-old man was taken to ThedaCare of Waupaca, where he was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, a 43-year-old woman was eventually flown to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah for her life-threatening injuries. Her condition is unknown as of Sunday morning.

Police have not stated which person was driving the motorcycle.

No other details were immediately provided due to an ongoing investigation.

