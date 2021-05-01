Advertisement

Volunteers cleanup trash at parks, waterways across Northeast Wisconsin

Volunteers gathered at Pamperin Park in Green Bay Saturday to pick up trash.
Volunteers gathered at Pamperin Park in Green Bay Saturday to pick up trash.(WBAY Staff)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - More than 1,500 people spent their Saturday helping clean several parks and access points across Northeast Wisconsin.

The event stretched from Fond du Lac to Green Bay, and more than two dozen people picked up garbage at Pamperin Park alone Saturday.

The Fox-Wolf Watershed Alliance says trash along waterways in the state is dangerous for the environment, and that people should be proactive.

“In Northeast Wisconsin, we have so much water around us. So here at a park where we have a stream going through - if someone takes some of their cigarette butts, and they threw them on the ground - with a heavy rain event, that washes into the storm drain, which goes right into our streams, which then heads right into Green Bay,” said Chris Acy, the AIS Coordinator for the Fox-Wolf Watershed Alliance.

Volunteers say they found a variety of junk at Pamperin Park, such as old tires, diapers and even a knife.

