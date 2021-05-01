Saturday draft recap: Packers add to the line, defense

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers had a busy Saturday, as they drafted six players during the third day of the NFL Draft.

Out of those six players, team officials added line backers and tackles, as well as one corner back and one running back.

Among those include former Bay Port High School standout and Wisconsin Badger offensive tackle Cole Van Lanen, who was the team’s seventh pick, and was selected as 214 overall.

Van Lanen, who is 6′5 and 308 pounds, was chosen in the sixth round, as was Boston College inside linebacker Isaiah McDuffie, the #220 overall pick.

Officials say Van Lanen played in 45 games, with 19 starts at left tackle, helping the Badgers rank third in the nation. McDuffie, who is 6′1 and 220 pounds, has previously been named to the All-ACC second-team.

Earlier in the day, the team first chose tackle/guard Royce Newman from Mississippi, overall pick #142. The Packers say Newman, who is 6′5 and weighs 310 pounds, started all 10 games at right tackle, and allowed two sacks in 430 pass blocks.

Following Newman, the Packers decided to pick up 6′4, 330 pound Tedarrell (T.J.) Slaton, a defensive tackle from Florida, and 5′10, 184 pound corner Shemar Jean-Charles from Appalachian State.

Slaton was the team’s fifth selection of the weekend, and Jean-Charles the sixth. They were the #173 and #178 overall picks.

According to the team, Slaton played in 45 games, and registered 98 tackles and 3.5 sacks. In addition, he appeared in and started all 12 games at defensive tackles.

Meanwhile, Jean-Charles was a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award, which goes to the nation’s top defender and the Thorpe Award, which goes to the nation’s top defensive back. He was also the PFF’s Sun Belt Player of the Year as a senior.

Jean-Charles was the team’s second corner pickup of the weekend, and joins Georgia CB Eric Stokes, who was the team’s first round choice, and was #29 overall on Thursday.

The team’s final pick of the day was 5′10, 215 pound Kylin Hill, a running back from Mississippi State, the #256 overall pick. Hill was named to the first-team All-SEC by the Associated Press in 2019, and was named to the 2019 second-team All-SEC by coaches. In addition, has been named a SEC Offensive Player of the Week. In 2019, he was also the recipient of the Conerly Trophy, which goes to the best football student-athlete in Mississippi.

During the second and third round of the draft, the Packers selected Center Josh Myers (62 overall) from Ohio State, as well as Wide Receiver Amari Rodgers from Clemson. Rodgers ended up being #85 overall, after the team traded to move up from the #92 pick and gave up one of their fourth round picks.

