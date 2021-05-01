NOT AS WARM TODAY... SHOWERS & STORMS EXPECTED LATER TODAY

It will be a tricky temperature forecast today as a frontal boundary has stalled just South of Green Bay. To the north, highs will be limited to the middle 60s. But to the south, highs should still reach into the mid/upper 70s with maybe some 80s in places like Fond Du Lac. Winds should be lighter compared to Saturday, around 5-15 mph during the day. Skies will turn mostly cloudy by the afternoon, and a round of showers and storms likely develops after 2 p.m.

While widespread severe weather is not expected, some storms could be strong with heavy rain, gust winds, and small hail. We’re keeping the severe weather outlook LOW for Sunday, but an isolated severe storm is possible. Skies will stay cloudy into Monday, and periods of rain can be expected throughout the day. Rain totals could top 1″ in spots between Sunday and Monday.

Temperatures will be cooler for the week ahead with highs generally in the mid 50s to near 60 through the end of the week. Tuesday is mostly dry, but a stray shower is still possible. Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday. We’ll round out the work week with a chance for scattered showers Thursday and Friday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WINDS & WAVES:

SUNDAY: N/NE 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

MONDAY: NE 10-15 KTS WAVES: 3-5′

TODAY: Early sunshine, then turning cloudy. Showers and storms develop during the afternoon. HIGH: 70

TONIGHT: Overcast skies. Showers and storms continue. LOW: 47

MONDAY: Cloudy, cooler, and breezy. Rain likely. HIGH: 57 LOW: 41

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower? HIGH: 56 LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: Dry. Partly sunny. HIGH: 60 LOW: 38

THURSDAY: Thickening clouds with showers possible later in the day. HIGH: 57 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. HIGH: 56 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, dry, but seasonably cool. HIGH: 57

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.