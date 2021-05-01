Former Bay Port player, Badgers tackle Cole Van Lanen drafted by Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay area native will continue to play football in the area after being selected by the Packers during the 6th round of the NFL draft Saturday.
Cole Van Lanen, who played for Bay Port High School before going on to play for the Wisconsin Badgers as an offensive tackle, was the 214th overall pick in the draft.
As Action 2 News had previously reported, Van Lanen was projected to be a late-round draft pick.
RELATED: Bay Port’s Cole Van Lanen amped up to find NFL home
ESPN Reporter and Cover 2 contributor Rob Demovsky, had tweeted just minutes before Van Lanen was announced as the team’s pick, pointing out Van Lanen was still available.
After he was drafted, Van Lanen spoke at a news conference, and said he wasn’t expecting to be picked by the Packers.
He also said when the Packers called him while at his childhood home, the call came up as “spam likely” on his phone.
Van Lanen, a four star recruit out of Bay Port High School who also won state track titles in the discus and shot put, started 18 games at left tackle his last two seasons with the Badgers. He was voted first team All-Big Ten in 2020, despite playing just 5 games. Now he gets a shot with the team he rooted for growing up just a few miles away from Lambeau Field. “This is a one in a million chance, an opportunity,” said Cole after being selected. “I am so excited to really work my butt off and help this team win a Super Bowl. Just to have it from a few miles from where you grew up, this is the team I watched my entire life. To be a part of such a special program, I’m beyond excited, that’s for sure.”
Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.