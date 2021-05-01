Former Bay Port player, Badgers tackle Cole Van Lanen drafted by Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay area native will continue to play football in the area after being selected by the Packers during the 6th round of the NFL draft Saturday.

Cole Van Lanen, who played for Bay Port High School before going on to play for the Wisconsin Badgers as an offensive tackle, was the 214th overall pick in the draft.

WOW! Bay Port's Cole Van Lanen is headed to the #Packers — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) May 1, 2021

As Action 2 News had previously reported, Van Lanen was projected to be a late-round draft pick.

RELATED: Bay Port’s Cole Van Lanen amped up to find NFL home

Woah! The Packers just drafted Bay Port grad and former Badger OL @colevanlanen5. Here is the feature I did on Cole for Cover 2 Wednesday on @WBAY. Congrats Cole! https://t.co/6ZtLI5qUpP — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) May 1, 2021

ESPN Reporter and Cover 2 contributor Rob Demovsky, had tweeted just minutes before Van Lanen was announced as the team’s pick, pointing out Van Lanen was still available.

Packers on the clock here and Bay Port's Cole Van Lanen is available. Just saying — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) May 1, 2021

2️⃣1️⃣4️⃣ Packers — G Cole Van Lanen, Wisconsin (via @BayPortHS)



Native of Green Bay. Huge local story. https://t.co/J8U0urbTIG — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) May 1, 2021

After he was drafted, Van Lanen spoke at a news conference, and said he wasn’t expecting to be picked by the Packers.

Wisconsin OL Cole Van Lanen on being drafted by the #Packers : "Very very excited and humbled and really a loss for words. I wasn't expecting that to happen." — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) May 1, 2021

He also said when the Packers called him while at his childhood home, the call came up as “spam likely” on his phone.

Glad he picked up! https://t.co/7mANMZqpKE — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) May 1, 2021

Cole Van Lanen said the call from the Packers came up as “Spam likely” but it was a Green Bay number, It was Matt LaFleur and Brian Gutekunst, who asked him: “How would you love to be a Packer?” He took the call from his childhood home just 10-15 minutes north of Lambeau Field. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) May 1, 2021

Van Lanen, a four star recruit out of Bay Port High School who also won state track titles in the discus and shot put, started 18 games at left tackle his last two seasons with the Badgers. He was voted first team All-Big Ten in 2020, despite playing just 5 games. Now he gets a shot with the team he rooted for growing up just a few miles away from Lambeau Field. “This is a one in a million chance, an opportunity,” said Cole after being selected. “I am so excited to really work my butt off and help this team win a Super Bowl. Just to have it from a few miles from where you grew up, this is the team I watched my entire life. To be a part of such a special program, I’m beyond excited, that’s for sure.”

Green Bay's own‼️



With the 214th pick in the 2021 #NFLDraft, the #Packers select Wisconsin OL Cole Van Lanen! #PackersDraft | @SiriusXMNFL pic.twitter.com/r1RVntBUMr — Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 1, 2021

Wisconsin offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen (71) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) (Andy Manis | AP)

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.