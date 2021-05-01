Advertisement

Former Bay Port player, Badgers tackle Cole Van Lanen drafted by Packers

The former Pirate and Badger OL is projected as a late-round draft pick
The former Pirate and Badger OL is projected as a late-round draft pick
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay area native will continue to play football in the area after being selected by the Packers during the 6th round of the NFL draft Saturday.

Cole Van Lanen, who played for Bay Port High School before going on to play for the Wisconsin Badgers as an offensive tackle, was the 214th overall pick in the draft.

As Action 2 News had previously reported, Van Lanen was projected to be a late-round draft pick.

RELATED: Bay Port’s Cole Van Lanen amped up to find NFL home

ESPN Reporter and Cover 2 contributor Rob Demovsky, had tweeted just minutes before Van Lanen was announced as the team’s pick, pointing out Van Lanen was still available.

After he was drafted, Van Lanen spoke at a news conference, and said he wasn’t expecting to be picked by the Packers.

He also said when the Packers called him while at his childhood home, the call came up as “spam likely” on his phone.

Van Lanen, a four star recruit out of Bay Port High School who also won state track titles in the discus and shot put, started 18 games at left tackle his last two seasons with the Badgers. He was voted first team All-Big Ten in 2020, despite playing just 5 games. Now he gets a shot with the team he rooted for growing up just a few miles away from Lambeau Field. “This is a one in a million chance, an opportunity,” said Cole after being selected. “I am so excited to really work my butt off and help this team win a Super Bowl. Just to have it from a few miles from where you grew up, this is the team I watched my entire life. To be a part of such a special program, I’m beyond excited, that’s for sure.”

Wisconsin offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen (71) during the first half of an NCAA college...
Wisconsin offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen (71) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Gunman, 2 others dead following shooting at restaurant located in Oneida Casino complex
Oneida Nation ‘heartbroken’ as officials discuss impact of shooting
Menasha mill fire
Police: Menasha mill walls unstable, could collapse
Packers President & CEO releases statement on Rodgers’ situation
Sheriff’s Office: Names of victims, shooter won’t be released Sunday; witness statements still needed

Latest News

Wisconsin reports 349 coronavirus cases, no deaths
Rain and wind are likely for the Wednesday morning commute, followed by an afternoon lull in...
How much rain did you get? May 2-3
May 3 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Occasional showers
Photos from criminal complaint allegedly showing Brandon Nelson (left) and Abram Markofski...
Wisconsin men charged with entering Capitol in Jan. 6 attack
EMS crews brought them to an area hospital.
Woman dies at Green Lake County jail