Advertisement

White farmers sue seeking government loan forgiveness

(KCRG)
By Associated Press and TODD RICHMOND
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Some Midwestern farmers are suing the federal government alleging they’re ineligible for a COVID-19 stimulus loan forgiveness program because they’re white.

The group of farmers hails from Wisconsin, Minnesota, South Dakota, Illinois and Ohio.

They filed the lawsuit in Milwaukee on Thursday. They argue that the Biden administration’s stimulus plan provides loan forgiveness to socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers, defined as Black, American Indian, Hispanic or Pacific Islander.

The lawsuit alleges that violates white farmers’ constitutional rights.

U.S. Department of Agriculture officials said in a statement that the agency is reviewing the lawsuit, but the agency plans to continue to offer loan forgiveness to “socially disadvantaged” farmers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CORRECTS TO REMOVE SCORE- Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers is taken to the locker room to be...
Report: Rodgers Wants Out Of Green Bay
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin reports 34 COVID-19 deaths, most since mid-February
After more than 800 birds invaded Patrick Belleville's Torrance, California, home, he worked...
‘We walked right into a nightmare’: Family home overrun by more than 800 birds
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 806 new cases, 8 deaths
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers smiles with former quarterback Brett Favre during halftime of...
Packers GM: “I do think Rodgers will play for us again”

Latest News

Gov. Tony Evers signs a bill to make it easier emergency responders suffering from...
INTERVIEW: Emergency responders PTSD compensation bill
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Burlington)
Judge rules against Wisconsin GOP in redistricting case
President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the...
AP FACT CHECK: Biden skews record on migrants; GOP on virus
Vice President Kamala Harris attends a virtual roundtable on migration on Monday.
Vice President Harris coming to Wisconsin