Two hurt in Sheboygan house fire

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people suffered minor injuries in a house fire in Sheboygan early Friday.

At 12:50 a.m., the Sheboygan Fire Department was called to a fire in the 2500 block of North 19th Street. They found fire at the rear of the house. The garage was on fire.

Crews entered the home and found two occupants. A pet remains missing.

The occupants were treated at the scene for minor injuries, according to the Sheboygan Fire Department.

It took about 10 minutes to put out the flames.

The fire department says damage is estimated at $90,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

