SUNNY TODAY, WARM TOMORROW, SOME RAIN & STORMS THIS WEEKEND...

This afternoon looks to be nice and sunny but will not be quite as warm as yesterday. A North/Northwest breeze is ushering in a brief reinforcing shot of cooler air. High temperatures today will be mainly in the upper half of the 50s. Some lower 60s are possible over central Wisconsin. That northwest breeze will gradually die down this afternoon and evening.

The wind will slow down towards sunset because high pressure is building in. This stable weathermaker will give us plenty of sunshine, followed by fair skies this evening. However, clouds will increase later tonight. Some sprinkles or a shower is possible after midnight.

While there is some rain in your weekend forecast, it will NOT be a washout. Saturday morning, there could be a shower around but things should clear out around late morning with just some clouds sticking around. During the late afternoon/evening, there is a slight chance for a few storms but widespread severe weather does not appear likely at this time. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, much warmer and windy. With southwest winds gusting around 30 mph, high temperatures will be well into the 70s. Some 80s are also possible over central Wisconsin. Sunday doesn’t look quite as warm though, as highs dip back mainly into the 60s. Look for an increased chance of showers and thunderstorms late Sunday and through Sunday night.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: NW/SW 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

SATURDAY: SW 15-25 KTS (GUSTS TO 30 kts) WAVES: 4-7′

A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY MAY BE ISSUED FOR TOMORROW

AFTERNOON: Plenty of sunshine. Mild, but breezy. HIGH: 59

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Less wind. Late sprinkles or a shower possible. LOW: 40

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Warm and windy. An few showers or storms are possible. HIGH: 77 LOW: 49

SUNDAY: Not as warm. Clouds thicken. Showers and storms arrive late. HIGH: 63 LOW: 46

MONDAY: Cloudy, cooler and breezy. Rain likely. HIGH: 55 LOW: 41

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Not as cool. HIGH: 59 LOW: 39

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. A bit breezy, but nice. HIGH: 61 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: Clouds thicken. Showers possible. HIGH: 57

