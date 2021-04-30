Police: Report of murder, explosives at Little Chute home was a hoax

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Fox Valley Metro police surrounded a home and warned neighbors to shelter in place after a report of a dangerous situation on Buchanan Street Thursday night which turned out to be a hoax.

Police say they received a call at about 8 P.M. about a family disturbance that resulted in a death. The caller said the perpetrator had a rifle and explosives and was ready to confront police who responded to the house on the 1700-block.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office and Appleton and Kaukauna police departments responded, as well as an ambulance service.

After securing the area, officers found out there was no active threat and no victims. Police say it was “swatting” -- a prank call intended to create a large police response. Fox Valley Metro police are investigating the source of the call.

Swatting calls in the area over the years have resulted in arrests and convictions. Police have contended these calls put the public at risk because it can delay responses to real emergencies. In 2018, the Dodge County sheriff said a swatting call was resolved quickly, otherwise it could have delayed the response to people falling through the ice.

