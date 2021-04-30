Advertisement

Packers GM: “I do think Rodgers will play for us again”

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers smiles with former quarterback Brett Favre during halftime of...
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers smiles with former quarterback Brett Favre during halftime of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)(NBC15)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst has addressed the unfolding drama involving the team and their MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Multiple reports Thursday painted a picture of a very unhappy Rodgers who apparently expressed hesitancy about returning to Green Bay. This was first reported just hours before the NFL Draft by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Gutekunst answered questions about the situation at the Draft.

“I do think he’ll play for us again, and we’ve been working towards that on a number of different fronts,” said Gutekunst. “The value that he has to our football team is really immeasurable. He brings so much to the table not only as a player but as a leader, he’s so important to his teammates and his coaches, so that’s the goal.”

The Packers say they are committed to Rodgers for 2021 and beyond. Gutekunst says the team will not trade No. 12.

“He’s our quarterback, he’s our leader. We’ve been working through this a little while now, and I just think it may take some time but he’s the guy that makes this thing go and he gives us the best chance to win and we’re gonna work to that end,” said Gutekunst.

Rodgers will attend the Kentucky Derby this weekend. We’ll let you know what he says--if anything--to reporters.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CORRECTS TO REMOVE SCORE- Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers is taken to the locker room to be...
Report: Rodgers Wants Out Of Green Bay
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin reports 34 COVID-19 deaths, most since mid-February
After more than 800 birds invaded Patrick Belleville's Torrance, California, home, he worked...
‘We walked right into a nightmare’: Family home overrun by more than 800 birds
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 806 new cases, 8 deaths
WBAY’s Packers panel, ‘On the Clock’ featuring ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, ESPN Wisconsin/Wisconsin...
On the Clock: Aaron Rodgers’ contract situation, NFL Draft Preview

Latest News

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 file photo, Georgia defensive back Eric Stokes (27)...
Packers fill defensive need with 1st Round draft pick Eric Stokes
CORRECTS TO REMOVE SCORE- Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers is taken to the locker room to be...
Report: Rodgers Wants Out Of Green Bay
WBAY’s Packers panel, ‘On the Clock’ featuring ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, ESPN Wisconsin/Wisconsin...
On the Clock: Aaron Rodgers’ contract situation, NFL Draft Preview
On the Clock: Draft Edition discusses draft prospects and Aaron Rodgers's future
ON THE CLOCK: Draft Edition