Packers fill defensive need with 1st Round draft pick Eric Stokes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There was no trade for MVP Aaron Rodgers. And for the first time in his four years as general manager, Brian Gutekunst didn’t make a trade in the first round. He let the board come to him all the way down at 29.

The Green Bay Packers took Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes with their first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Stokes made 15 tackles last season. ESPN reports he’s capable of knocking the ball loose. He had four picks, returning two of them for touchdowns. The 6′1″ speedster was actually recruited to Georgia from a track meet.

This pick has an eye towards the 2022 season. As of right now, the Packers have just two corners under contract for that season: Jaire Alexander and Kadar Hollman.

Cover 2 contributors Rob Demovsky and Jason Wilde both noted the Packers have used 9 of their last 10 first-round picks on a defensive player.

The Stokes pick marks the ninth time in their last 10 first-round picks that the #Packers have gone defense. The lone offensive player they've taken in the first round over that span: Jordan Love. (Before that, 2011 first-round offensive tackle Derek Sherrod.) — Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) April 30, 2021

With the Packers taking CB Eric Stokes, Georgia, at No. 29, they have now taken a defensive player with nine of their last 10 first-round picks.



The Packers brought back Kevin King on a one-year deal, but this could be a long-term pairing with Jaire... https://t.co/8JQLUeWbfs — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) April 30, 2021

The Packers’ next scheduled pick is 30th in Round 2, the 62nd pick overall. Packers picks, as of Thursday night:

Round 1: 30 (30th overall)

Round 2: 30 (62nd overall)

Round 3: 29 (92nd overall)

Round 4: 30 (135th overall)

Round 4: 37 (142nd overall)

Round 5: 29 (173rd overall)

Round 5: 34 (178th overall)

Round 6: 30 (214th overall)

Round 6: 36 (220th overall)

Round 7: 29 (256th overall)

