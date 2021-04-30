NO “DRAMA” IN TODAY’S FORECAST. THE WEEKEND HOWEVER...

Other than a breezy north-northwest wind through the midday, the weather looks quiet for the last day of April. That breeze is ushering in a brief reinforcing shot of cooler air. High temperatures today will be mainly in the upper half of the 50s. Some lower 60s are possible over central Wisconsin. That northwest breeze will gradually die down this afternoon and evening.

The wind will slow down towards sunset because high pressure is building in. This stable weathermaker will give us plenty of sunshine, followed by fair skies this evening. However, clouds will increase later tonight. Some sprinkles or a shower is possible after midnight.

While there is some rain in your weekend forecast, it will NOT be a washout. Saturday will have a SLIGHT chance of a shower or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, much warmer and windy. With southwest winds gusting around 30 mph, high temperatures will be well into the 70s. Some 80s are also possible over central Wisconsin. Sunday doesn’t look quite as warm though, as highs dip back mainly into the 60s. Look for an increased chance of showers and thunderstorms late Sunday and through Sunday night.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: NW/SE 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

SATURDAY: SW 10-25 KTS WAVES: 3-6′

A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY MAY BE ISSUED FOR TOMORROW

TODAY: Plenty of sunshine. Mild, but breezy. HIGH: 58

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Less wind. Late sprinkles or a shower possible. LOW: 42

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Warm and windy. An isolated shower or storm is possible. HIGH: 77 LOW: 49

SUNDAY: Not as warm. Clouds thicken. Showers and storms arrive late. HIGH: 63 LOW: 46

MONDAY: Cloudy, cooler and breezy. Rain likely. HIGH: 49 LOW: 40

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Not as cool. HIGH: 59 LOW: 41

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. A bit breezy, but nice. HIGH: 62 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: Clouds thicken. Late showers. HIGH: 57

