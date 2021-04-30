Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Emergency responders PTSD compensation bill

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Earlier this week, Gov. Tony Evers signed a bipartisan bill that makes it easier for emergency responders suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder to file worker’s compensation claims. Evers signed the bill Tuesday at a Madison fire station.

Under the bill, responders diagnosed with PTSD by a psychiatrist or psychologist need only show they’re suffering by a preponderance of the evidence. Previously, police and firefighters had to show they were suffering more emotional strain and stress than the day-to-day tensions they normally feel to claim compensation.

The bill guarantees up to 32 weeks of compensation and allows responders to make only three such claims in his or her lifetime.

Sen. Andre Jacque talked about workers comp for first responders with Jeff Alexander on Action 2 News at 4:30, calling this “lifesaving legislation.”

