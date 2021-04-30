In rare move, former Waushara County DA voluntarily gets license suspended

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Supreme Court has granted a former Waushara County prosecutor’s request to have her license to practice law suspended in the state.

Laura Waite filed a petition for indefinite suspension citing medical incapacity. Legal officials tell us it’s rare for an attorney to voluntarily request suspension.

“I acknowledge that I cannot successfully defend myself against the medical incapacity allegations,” Waite writes.

The Office of Lawyer Regulation asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court to grant Waite’s request for indefinite suspension.

“OLR reviewed Waite’s underlying medical records, and agrees that her various and serious mental and physical conditions show that Waite suffers from ‘medical incapacity... By filing her Petition for Indefinite Suspension, Waite is essentially alleging that her medical conditions substantially prevent her from performing the duties of an attorney to acceptable professional standards,” reads the ORL response.

In a First Alert Investigation, Action 2 News looked into questions raised by viewers about Waite failing to show up for her job as Waushara County’s District Attorney.

Gov. Tony Evers appointed Waite as the top prosecutor in that county in April 2020. On June 26 of that year, she left the courthouse and never returned.

Action 2 News attempted to contact Waite to ask why she had not taken a case or shown up to work since June 26th, but couldn’t locate her in the office or by phone, email or at her home.

According to a string of emails we uncovered, state officials had a hard time finding her, too.

In a July 2nd email, Waite wrote to Kasey Deiss, the director of the State Prosecutor’s Office, that she’d ‘need to take medical leave for at least six weeks’ and ‘apologized for the inconvenience.’

Deiss promptly responded, ‘Focus on your health and get well soon. We will manage in your absence.’

July 22nd, Deiss emailed to check in and asked for an update.

August 10th, Deiss sent another email asking for a tentative return to work date.

The following day, Waite emailed, ‘I’ll keep you posted.’

Nearly two months later, on October 5th, another email from Deiss read, ‘checking in on your status and return date if you have one.’

Two more weeks elapsed before Deiss sent a fifth email, that time writing, ‘I do not believe I received a response to my last email. Please let me know your status.’

Later that morning, Waite wrote back, ‘I did not respond on advice of counsel as I am currently under investigation by OLR after complaints by Jane and Judge Dutcher.’

Two retired DAs from nearby counties stepped in to keep the system moving.

Waite ran for re-election but lost.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.