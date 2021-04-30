Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith retires after 32 years in law enforcement

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - This week is Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith’s last week as the head of the department, as he looks forward to retirement.

“When I was in the academy back in 1988 they asked me how you wanted to finish your career and I said, ‘someday I would like to be the Chief of Police like Green Bay Wisconsin,” said Chief Smith.

Growing in up in Iron Mountain, Michigan, Chief Smith tells us he always knew he wanted to be a police officer.

“My neighbor was a state trooper for Michigan and I used to watch him come home in his police car every once in a while and talk to him about what was going on, and I thought, man that’s a neat job.”

After college, he had his sights set on the Los Angeles Police Department, but getting there took a few tries. “It took me three tries to get on the LAPD and that’s after a bunch of other agencies told me no, so I got a stack of rejection letters in a file of about that thick of jobs I applied for and I didn’t get,” said Chief Smith.

He ended up spending 27 years with LAPD, until landing closer to home in 2016.

“Certainly, coming here and getting to be the Chief of Police this has got to be the highlight of a career.”

Upon his arrival in 2016 the Chief launched an internal investigation after accusations of harassment among its police officers surfaced. The investigation lead to the resignation of three officers, and set a standard of transparency within the department.

“The only way you can get trust from the community is if you’re transparent and hold your officers accountable for the things that they do. So, I think that’s the key of moving policing forward here in Green Bay and certainly across the country, is having that trust and relationship with the community and accountability of officers.”

On Thursday, at Chief Smith attended his last community meeting at Devine Temple Church, where he was recognized for his commitment to the community.

“I just couldn’t be more proud of the department and the work we have done these past five years,” said Chief Smith.

His last day on the job will be Monday, when retired Green Bay Police Commander James Runge will be sworn in as the Interim Chief until someone is hired full time by the Police and Fire Commission. That process is expected to take through the summer.

Smith says he plans to stick around the area and enjoy his retirement with his family.

