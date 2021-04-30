Fire pit embers spark house fire in Kaukauna

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Kaukauna Fire Department says embers from a fire pit started a house fire on E. 18th St. Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the 500-block at about 4:30 P.M. and found a fire on the rear exterior of the home was already extinguished by a neighbor with a garden hose.

Nobody was hurt and nobody was displaced by the fire. Firefighters used thermal imaging cameras to make sure flames hadn’t penetrated inside the walls.

The fire department is reminding people with fire pits about the guidelines for using them -- including a minimum distance of 25 feet from anything combustible and 10 feet from any lot line. Fires must be attended at all times and are prohibited when winds are blowing more than 10 miles per hour. You’ll find all of the fire department’s guidelines for the use of fire pits at https://cityofkaukauna.com/2016/08/15/fire-pit-burning.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.