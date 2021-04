FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A vehicle crashed into a power substation in Fond du Lac Friday morning.

It happened on Martin Ave north of Highway 151.

Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue says the driver was treated by paramedics.

Alliant Energy was responding to the scene.

