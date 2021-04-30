Different outcomes for Oshkosh sisters in cancer drug trial

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Two sisters from Oshkosh participated in the same clinical drug trial but had vastly varied results. 68-year-old Kathy Daniels and her 61-year-old sister, Marilyn Symmonds, both had to battle ovarian cancer.

“They both had the BRCA2 gene, which is a gene that unfortunately increases the risk of a women’s development of both breast and ovarian cancer,” says Dr. William Bradley, MD and Gynecologic Oncologist at Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin Clinical Cancer Center.

Dr. Bradley recruited the sisters in 2014 with Froedtert and MCW to participate in a phase 3 clinical drug trial of olaparib, an anti-cancer drug given after a patient completes chemotherapy. The trial was double-blind and placebo-controlled, so neither sister knew whether they received the placebo or the drug.

“It was hard because I had side effects after I started taking it, and she didn’t and her cancer kept coming back and mine didn’t, and so, therefore, we figured she had the placebo,” says Kathy Daniels.

Kathy says when she and her sister Marilyn were going through the treatments, she was getting better but Marilyn was not.

“It was horrible. It’s still horrible just to think about what she went through,” says Kathy.

Cancer claimed Marilyn’s life in February 2020. Kathy has been cancer-free for 7 years now.

“They both contributed equally and importantly to make it a discovery that’s going to help a lot of women down the road and as much as I wish that it had helped them both, at the same time, what they’ve done has advanced our understanding of how to take care of women with this problem. Women who get ovarian cancer today are benefiting from what Marilyn and Kathy did,” Dr. Bradley says.

Dr. Bradley’s new study tracks the clinical trial patients for longer periods of time, showing positive effects of olaparib continuing years after the patient stops taking it.

“In this trial, half of the women who got the olaparib drug on the study were alive without ever having a recurrence. So, not only are they alive, they’re alive and cancer-free for the last five years,” says Dr. Bradley.

“I want people to know how serious this disease is, because I had it and I didn’t even know I had it, and that’s part of the problem with it,” Kathy explains, “so I thought no, I want people to know, I want people to participate so that we can get rid of this and help others with this disease.”

Kathy says she spends a lot of time with family, camping and on hikes, and stays active at her sewing machine shop, It’s Sew Rite, in Oshkosh.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.