Crash knocks out power on Green Bay’s east side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A crash knocked out power to a neighborhood on Green Bay’s east side Friday morning.

Green Bay Police tell First Alert Traffic that Bellevue Street is closed between Juniper Drive and Debra Lane.

A car hit a power pole.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Bellevue Street closed between Juniper Drive and Debra Lane in Green Bay after a car hit a power pole. WPS working to fix the pole. Lime Kiln to Mason is an alternate route. #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/dNYTgiSTmV — Kathryn Bracho (@KBrachoWBAY) April 30, 2021

Wisconsin Public Service responded to the scene. The utility’s website says about 365 people are without power in Green Bay.

