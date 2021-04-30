Crash knocks out power on Green Bay’s east side
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A crash knocked out power to a neighborhood on Green Bay’s east side Friday morning.
Green Bay Police tell First Alert Traffic that Bellevue Street is closed between Juniper Drive and Debra Lane.
A car hit a power pole.
Wisconsin Public Service responded to the scene. The utility’s website says about 365 people are without power in Green Bay.
We’ll keep you updated on Action 2 News This Morning.
Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.