Crash knocks out power on Green Bay’s east side

Crews work to restore power after a car hits a pole in Green Bay. April 30, 2021.
Crews work to restore power after a car hits a pole in Green Bay. April 30, 2021.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A crash knocked out power to a neighborhood on Green Bay’s east side Friday morning.

Green Bay Police tell First Alert Traffic that Bellevue Street is closed between Juniper Drive and Debra Lane.

A car hit a power pole.

Wisconsin Public Service responded to the scene. The utility’s website says about 365 people are without power in Green Bay.

We’ll keep you updated on Action 2 News This Morning.

