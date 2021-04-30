Bay Beach ready to open Saturday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Bay Beach Amusement Park is welcoming families back this first weekend in May.

The popular and affordable attraction is hoping to make up for lost revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic year of 2020. The park took in less than $1 million in 2020--a sizeable drop from the $3.6 million in 2019.

The park opens Saturday, May 1 at 10 a.m. CLICK HERE for the full schedule.

Guests are encouraged to wear a mask, but they won’t be required unless you’re inside one of the buildings.

There’s no capacity limit this year.

Rides will be sanitized on a regular basis, according to Bay Beach Manager Jason Arnoldi.

Admission to the park is free. Ride tickets are $.25 each. Some rides will require more than one ticket.

Parking is free.

The park will have Saturday and Sunday hours until May 26. After that, they’ll be open daily for the summer.

The park is looking for ride operators. CLICK HERE to learn more about the job.

