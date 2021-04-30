ACHES & PAINS FORECAST: Pressure drops this weekend
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It might not be a fun weekend for people who suffer from arthritis, joint paint, migraines, sinus pressure or Fibromyalgia.
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon says barometric pressure will drop down to 29.50″ Saturday evening and toward the end of the weekend.
That pressure drop can cause aches and pains for people who suffer from the ailments listed above.
“If you’re one of these fine folks, you may want plan ahead and have your pain relievers handy this weekend,” Steve says.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: https://www.wbay.com/weather/
