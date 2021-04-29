Work underway on Neenah lakeshore trail, but residents continue to fight it

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Residents along Neenah’s lakeshore continue to fight a trail project even thou the city just poured concrete on the site.

It’s a story we first alerted you to this past January.

Just outside Joe Bachman’s house, there’s now newly poured concrete covering a half a mile stretch along the Neenah lakeshore from Wisconsin Avenue to Kimberly Point Park.

“The city has gone ahead and aggressively poured concrete on the environmentally sensitive area of it’s own designation which also happens to be a Native American archeological site. Literally the city of Neenah poured concrete on the environmentally sensitive area on Earth Day,” he said.

The city says it’s already addressed the Native American remains found, which did delay the trail project, and drive up the cost.

However, construction did resume, and is now 90 percent done after a judge’s ruling recently which sided with the city.

Mayor Dean Kaufert said, “It’s going to look a lot different than what it does today, and I understand their concern, but the taxpayers and the people in Neenah, I’ve been hearing from a lot of them, and they want that done for the summer. They want it done for the summer. They want to be able to enjoy it.”

Still neighbors aren’t giving up on their court battle.

Bachman added, “The case itself is not finished, and it’s not a win for the opposition. It’s actually, we’re just getting started. It’s in the Wisconsin Court of Appeals. The merits of the case will be heard when that hearing happens.”

Kaufert disagreed, saying “We’re going to move forward. We’re quite confident that just like the four previous court decisions, that they will rule in our favor.”

While the case is before an Appeals Court judge, there’s no time table for a decision.

The city hopes to wrap up its construction by Memorial Day.

