What you’ll see at the Green Bay Pet Expo

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Pet Expo is back.

The three-day event is at Resch Expo.

Dates and times:

Friday, April 30: 3-8 p.m.

Saturday, May 1: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday, May 2: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

This is the 15th annual Green Bay Pet Expo. Organizers say there will be exhibitors, rescue organizations and “animals of all kinds.”

Patrick’s Funny Farm Petting Zoo will be there. The Brown County K-9 unit will give a demonstration.

Animal Spirit Talker Lynn Schuster is a special guest.

Organizers say pets are welcome as long as they are on a leash. Owners must sign a waiver.

Ticket info:

Adults: $10

Seniors and Military: $9

Kids 6-12: $6

Weekend pass: $15

Friday Family Night: 4 tickets for $20

How to purchase tickets: https://bit.ly/3gJW1Xr

