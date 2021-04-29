Sexual violence prevention education program for teens coming to Fox Cities

FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - After serving the community for more than 40 years, the Sexual Assault Crisis Center – Fox Cities is expanding its mission.

“For so long we have been really reacting to the issue of sexual violence, and we said ‘How about starting to educate people instead of always addressing the consequences,’” said Executive Director Any Flanders.

That idea led them to become one of four state agencies to receive a Rape Prevention Education Grant from the CDC.

Funding that will be used, in part, for “SAFER Youth and Teens”

“The idea is that we’re going to be engaging youth in the issue because they are very engaged in social issues, but sometimes they tend to be overlooked,” said Flanders.

Flanders says high school students can volunteer to learn about a number of issues like harassment, teen dating violence, and other sexual violence topics.

From there, they would pick a topic and decide how to present the information to seventh and eighth grade students.

“We know that younger students look up to older students so there is that benefit,” said Flanders. “And the other piece is then the goal is for this to grow over time when we get some of those seventh and eighth graders that say ‘I’d like to do that when I’m in high school.’”

Flanders says they have a history of bringing prevention education into schools, but hopes this peer-to-peer program will bring greater engagement.

“Getting young people off to a good start, understanding the issues and the cultural way we look at sexual violence and what we can do to change that so that more people feel comfortable having the conversations,” said Flanders. “So we don’t have to keep dealing with the consequences of sexual violence.”

The center plans to begin the program this summer and is currently accepting student applications.

“All they have to do is have a passion for the issue. That’s what we’re looking for,” said Flanders.

Students can learn more about the program and apply for SAFER Youth and Teens HERE. There’s also volunteer opportunities for adults.

If you do know someone in crisis, the center’s 24/7 hotline is 920-733-8119 or 800-722-7797.

People can learn more about their resources for survivors HERE.

