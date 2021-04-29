SCATTERED AFTERNOON SHOWERS... THUNDER POSSIBLE

Areas of fog near the Upper Michigan border will fade away this morning. Otherwise skies will turn partly sunny across northeast Wisconsin. The morning will probably be dry, but all bets are off for this afternoon. As a cool front slices through northeast Wisconsin, we’ll get a round of scattered showers. An isolated thunderstorm or two is possible, but the risk of severe weather is LOW. These showers will be gone as we reach sunset, although a couple more showers could pass through the area later tonight.

Temperatures will be comfortable this afternoon. Highs will be mainly in the low to mid 60s. Some 50s are possible along the lakeshore. As the cool front comes through late today, a breezy northwest wind will pick up, ushering in some slightly cooler weather into Friday.

However, the weekend looks warmer, especially on Saturday. High temperatures will soar into the 70s away from Lake Michigan! Sunday doesn’t look quite as warm though, but it’s hard to complain with the 60s. In general, the weekend looks partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible on Saturday, with maybe a thundershower Saturday evening. Rain and thunderstorms are more likely late on Sunday, with the wet weather wrapping up Monday morning.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N/NW 5-15+ MPH

FRIDAY: N/NW 10-20 MPH

TODAY: Partly sunny. Afternoon showers. Thunder is possible. HIGH: 64

TONIGHT: A variable sky. Passing overnight showers. Breezy in the evening. LOW: 39

FRIDAY: Plenty of sun. Mild, but breezy. HIGH: 57 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. An isolated shower? Windy and turning much warmer. Cooler lakeside. HIGH: 77 LOW: 50

SUNDAY: Clouds thicken. Not as warm, breezy. Showers and storms arrive late. HIGH: 65 LOW: 47

MONDAY: Early showers, otherwise mostly cloudy. Breezy and cooler. HIGH: 58 LOW: 40

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. HIGH: 56 LOW: 38

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonable temps. HIGH: 60

