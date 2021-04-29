Report: Rodgers Wants Out Of Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Aaron Rodgers is dominating Day 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft. Not because he is demanding or campaigning for the Packers to select a certain player with the 29th pick in Thursday’s Round One; but because he no longer wants to play for the Packers, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

More on Aaron Rodgers’ being unhappy with the Packers:https://t.co/LS1yFNDLtK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2021

Aaron told Packers he doesn’t want to return as @AdamSchefter said and I think it’s more than a contract deal, I think he’s pretty strongly convicted that he doesn’t want to go back to Packers. — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) April 29, 2021

According to Schefter, Mark Murphy, Brian Gutekunst and Matt LaFleur have all made separate trips this offseason to try and smooth the waters with their 3-time MVP quarterback. Apparently, all have had zero success. Rodgers himself has not made any public comments about this report, nor has said at all this offseason what he is looking for with his contract. Rodgers currently has the largest salary cap number in the NFL this season at $37.2 million. That number rises to $39.8 million in 2022, but the team can save about $22 million in cap space if they release Rodgers following this season.

Rodgers’ situation, which he called a beautiful mystery at the end of the 2020 season, is becoming more and more mysterious, and other teams have noticed.

A few teams have called the Packers about trading for Aaron Rodgers — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) April 29, 2021

The #49ers reached out to the #Packers on Wednesday about trading for Aaron Rodgers, but no formal offer was made and a source said there is a “zero percent chance” that Green Bay deals the reigning NFL MVP. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2021

As of now, according to multiple reports, the Packers have no interest in trading Rodgers.

