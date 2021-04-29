Advertisement

Report: Rodgers Wants Out Of Green Bay

ESPN says MVP no longer wants to play for the Packers
CORRECTS TO REMOVE SCORE- Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers is taken to the locker room to be...
CORRECTS TO REMOVE SCORE- Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers is taken to the locker room to be evaluated during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(WBAY)
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Aaron Rodgers is dominating Day 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft. Not because he is demanding or campaigning for the Packers to select a certain player with the 29th pick in Thursday’s Round One; but because he no longer wants to play for the Packers, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

According to Schefter, Mark Murphy, Brian Gutekunst and Matt LaFleur have all made separate trips this offseason to try and smooth the waters with their 3-time MVP quarterback. Apparently, all have had zero success. Rodgers himself has not made any public comments about this report, nor has said at all this offseason what he is looking for with his contract. Rodgers currently has the largest salary cap number in the NFL this season at $37.2 million. That number rises to $39.8 million in 2022, but the team can save about $22 million in cap space if they release Rodgers following this season.

Rodgers’ situation, which he called a beautiful mystery at the end of the 2020 season, is becoming more and more mysterious, and other teams have noticed.

As of now, according to multiple reports, the Packers have no interest in trading Rodgers.

