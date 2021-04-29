Pandemic drives need for new, more skilled workforce in specialty trades

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - COVID-19 has changed our abilities to work remotely, but the pandemic is also changing the workforce, creating a need for new kinds of jobs.

That means schools need to respond by creating classes to teach these new skills.

And our growing dependence on technology is driving a new workforce to college.

There’s a good bet, over the last year, you’ve experienced exactly why there’s a need for more technicians to repair or improve telecommunications systems -- your Zoom meeting fails or your phone doesn’t have enough bars, and you are stuck without that digital connection to the rest of the world.

That increased demand is driving a big change to classes being offered this fall at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College.

“Actually we’ve been working with a federal organization that has put us in touch with some of the cell tower companies in the area, and all of them are hurting for employees, trained employees,” says Howard Herrild, NWTC Associate Dean of Trades and Engineering.

Herrild says those businesses are spending two years or more training new hires but would rather hire people already trained, and they’re willing to pay higher wages to get them.

“With this program, there’s quite a demand,” says Herrild. “With some research we’ve done, it shows there’s about 60 open positions for a tower technician in (this) area.”

This fall, Herrild says NWTC will become the first school in the state to offer a six-month Telecommunications Tower Technician certification program to meet the demand.

“The industry has been really supportive with the need,” he says.

Changing industries are actually pushing the college to create eight new programs for a wide-range of careers.

“We’re going to start to dive into the additive side, which is commonly known as 3D-printing,” says Jonathon Ries, NWTC instructor of Prototype and Design.

Students working in the shop Thursday were making complex mechanisms as part of their final projects at the end of their prototype and design class.

This fall, the Additive Manufacturing, or 3D printing-type classes, will allow students to learn more ways to create models of potential products we buy.

“The prototype and design class is kind of a gray area between designers and engineers,” says Ries. “It’s useful in research and development companies, so people can get an idea of what products are going to be available to them before they actually make thousands of them.”

Ries says these, too, are high-paying, sought after jobs, with students going on to help create anything from dental implants to equipment NASA could use on the International Space Station.

He says NWTC is one of just two schools in the state offering these programs.

“Locally, we have some startup companies looking around for people with additive manufacturing experience. Nationally, it’s growing exponentially,” adds Ries.

