On the Clock: Aaron Rodgers’ contract situation, NFL Draft Preview

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY’s Packers panel, ‘On the Clock’ featuring ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, ESPN Wisconsin/Wisconsin State Journal Jason Wilde and WTAQ Radio’s Mark Daniels discussed Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst’s comments on Aaron Rodgers and the upcoming NFL Draft.

Topic in this week’s show include:

• Aaron Rodgers’ Contract Situation

• Is 2021 the “Last Dance” for this Packers’ team?

• Is this year’s draft more about 2022 than 2021

• More Likely: Rodgers at Packers QB in 2022 or Jeopardy Host?

• How many trades will Brian Gutekunst make Thursday night?

• How many WRs will the Packers draft this weekend?

• The player you’d like to see the Packers draft but won’t

• First Round, No. 29 Pick Prediction

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.