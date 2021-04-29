Advertisement

On the Clock: Aaron Rodgers’ contract situation, NFL Draft Preview

What will the Packers and Rodgers actually do moving forward?
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 10:17 PM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY’s Packers panel, ‘On the Clock’ featuring ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, ESPN Wisconsin/Wisconsin State Journal Jason Wilde and WTAQ Radio’s Mark Daniels discussed Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst’s comments on Aaron Rodgers and the upcoming NFL Draft.

Topic in this week’s show include:

• Aaron Rodgers’ Contract Situation

• Is 2021 the “Last Dance” for this Packers’ team?

• Is this year’s draft more about 2022 than 2021

• More Likely: Rodgers at Packers QB in 2022 or Jeopardy Host?

• How many trades will Brian Gutekunst make Thursday night?

• How many WRs will the Packers draft this weekend?

• The player you’d like to see the Packers draft but won’t

• First Round, No. 29 Pick Prediction

The former Pirate and Badger OL is projected as a late-round draft pick
The former Pirate and Badger OL is projected as a late-round draft pick
GM: Packers committed to Rodgers for ‘foreseeable future’