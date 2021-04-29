Advertisement

Manitowoc, state leaders celebrate completion of massive crane

Construction of the crane in the Port of Manitowoc.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Gov. Tony Evers helped celebrate the completion of a massive crane in the Port of Manitowoc Thursday.

The crane will handle 140-ton loads at a U.S. Navy base. The finished crane will be placed on a barge and transported through the Saint Lawrence Seaway.

The crane was designed and assembled by Finnish company Konecranes. Components were made by Broadwind Heavy Fabrications of Manitowoc.

Part of the funding for the project came from $3.5 million in WisDOT Harbor Assistance Program grants in 2020 and 2021.

“Generations of folks in Wisconsin have worked hard to build our rail lines, our roads, and our harbors, and we’re proud of the multimodal infrastructure we have in our state,” said Gov. Evers. “This project with the help of our Harbor Assistance Program and the expertise and engineering of Konecranes and Broadwind connects the dots and will secure jobs, create new jobs, and bring a major source of economic development not only to the Manitowoc region but our entire state.”

Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels talked about the crane project last December on Action 2 News at 4:30.

