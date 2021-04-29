Man sentenced to 79 years in prison for shooting that paralyzed victim

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man has been sentenced to 79.5 years in prison for a shooting that injured a child and left another person paralyzed.

A Fond du Lac County judge also sentenced Delaney K. Watt to 63 years of extended supervision Thursday.

On April 16, a jury found Watt guilty of 14 counts after a five-day trial.

The shooting happened September 12, 2018. Fond du Lac Police were called to an address at 130 Forest Ave after Watt fired at a group of people walking into an apartment complex.

One victim is paralyzed from the waist down. Another victim was airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

District Attorney Eric Toney said the shooting appeared to be over a drug debt. The person who allegedly owed money to Watt was not shot.

An anonymous source identified Watt as the shooter. The jury was unable to convict Watt of Attempted Homicide, but found him guilty of Recklessly Endangering Safety.

“The City of Fond du Lac Police Department conducted an excellent investigation and their quick response to the scene likely helped save two lives through the medical aid they rendered on scene. This was challenging circumstantial case for the investigators and prosecutors with no eye witness identification of the shooter, no confession from the shooter, and no DNA or fingerprints connecting to the defendant to the shooting scene. I’m incredibly proud of the investigators and District Attorney’s Office for the team effort in securing these convictions to obtain justice for our victims and safety for our community,” said Toney.

