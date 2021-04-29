Advertisement

Judge rules against Wisconsin GOP in redistricting case

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Burlington)
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Burlington)(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A judge has ruled that Republican leaders of the Wisconsin Legislature illegally hired private taxpayer-funded attorneys to represent them in anticipation of lawsuits over redistricting.

The lawsuit filed by attorney Lester Pines on behalf of four Madison teachers argued that state law does not allow for legislative leaders to hire attorneys outside the state Department of Justice before a lawsuit has been filed.

The Legislature has yet to begin the redistricting process and there are no pending lawsuits.

Dane County Circuit Judge Stephen Ehlke ruled Thursday that the contracts entered into by the GOP leaders are void because they were not authorized to hire the law firms.

