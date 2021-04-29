Green Bay teacher bound over for trial in student sex assault case

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay teacher charged with child sex assault has been bound over for trial.

David Villareal, 46, waived his preliminary hearing Thursday in Brown County Court. The judge accepted the waiver and scheduled an arraignment for May 27.

Villareal is charged with two counts of 1st Degree Child Sex Assault and one count of Repeated Sexual Assault of Same Child.

Victims stated that Villareal, a second grade teacher at Baird Elementary, inappropriately touched them.

One victim stated she reported the touching to the school and was made to confront Villareal, which made her feel uncomfortable. The girl’s mother took her daughter out of Baird Elementary.

Villareal has denied the allegations against him.

The Green Bay Area Public School District placed Villareal on administrative leave. He’s been with the district since 2014.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.