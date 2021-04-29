COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 806 new cases, 8 deaths

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Latest figures from the state Department of Health Services show Wisconsin on the verge of vaccinating 2.5 million people and 1 in 3 residents being fully vaccinated. We may have even crossed both thresholds as vaccinators’ reports continue coming into the state.

The DHS also reported 806 new coronavirus cases Thursday -- the second time this week with more than 800 cases, helping to bring the 7-day average up from 613 to 623 cases per day. New cases were identified in 67 of the state’s 72 counties. The rate of positive tests among all test results over 7 days -- an indicator of the virus’s spread in communities -- held steady at 3.2%.

Eight more people were added to the state’s death toll, bringing it to 6,815. Wisconsin is averaging 13 deaths per day for the first time in almost two months. Deaths were added in Calumet, Dane (2), Eau Claire, Milwaukee, Sawyer, Shawano and Waukesha counties.

The latest vaccination data show 2,492,262 Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, or 42.8% of the state’s population. By our calculations, an average 15,532 people got that “shot in the arm” every day for the past week. Vaccinators further report 1,929,913 residents are fully vaccinated -- getting one dose of Johnson & Johnson or both doses of Moderna or Pfizer vaccines -- which is 33.1% of the population.

The fully vaccinated populations include almost 3 in 4 senior adults; 1 in 3 35-to-44 year olds; and 1 in 5 American Indians. Data over the past two weeks show the state is making progress reaching minority groups with the vaccine.

Vaccinations by age group:

16-17: 24.7% received a dose/8.1% completed

18-24: 32.1% received a dose/19.2% completed

25-34: 38.6% received a dose/26.8% completed

35-44: 46.5% received a dose/33.4% completed

45-54: 49.0% received a dose/35.1% completed

55-64: 59.8% received a dose/44.2% completed

65+: 80.7% received a dose/74.8% completed

Vaccinations by race/ethnicity:

American Indian: 26.1% received a dose/19.9% completed

Asian: 36.8% received a dose/23.0% completed

Black: 19.3% received a dose/13.7% completed

White: 40.1% received a dose/31.6% completed Hispanic: 25.2% received a dose/16.6% completed Non-Hispanic: 41.3% received a dose/32.3% completed



State health officials are promoting the CDC’s Vaccine Finder website to make it easier to find and schedule appointments near you.

THURSDAY’S COUNTY VACCINATION TOTALS

County (Population + Health region) Received at least 1 dose (% of pop.) Completed (% of pop.) Brown (264,542) (NE) 111,739 (42.2%) 93,180 (35.2%) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 19,243 (38.4%) 15,190 (30.3%) Dodge (87,839) 29,906 (34.0%) 23,540 (26.8%) Door (27,668) (NE) 16,289 (58.9%) 13,535 (48.9%) Fond du Lac (103,403) (FV) 37,937 (36.7%) 31,189 (30.2%) Forest (9,004) 3,393 (37.%) 3,004 (33.4%) Florence (4,295) (NE) 1,670 (38.9%) 1,436 (33.4%) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 7,109 (37.6%) 5,864 (31.0%) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 7,408 (36.3%) 6,245 (30.6%) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 32,446 (41.1%) 26,177 (33.1%) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 14,590 (36.2%) 11,455 (28.4%) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 2,001 (43.9%) 1,764 (38.7%) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 13,834 (36.5%) 11,727 (30.9%) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 77,797 (41.4%) 59,602 (31.7%) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 12,858 (31.4%) 10,756 (26.3%) Sheboygan (115,340) 47,602 (41.3%) 37,854 (32.8%) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 18,282 (35.9%) 15,057 (29.5%) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 7,378 (30.2%) 6,347 (26.0%) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 68,915 (40.1%) 53,599 (31.2%) NORTHEAST REGION (NE) 197,976 (41.7%) 163,755 (34.5%) FOX VALLEY REGION (FV) 213,583 (38.9%) 168,179 (30.6%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 2,492,262 (42.8%) 1,929,913 (33.1%)

Since February 5, 2020, the DHS reports 3,434,656 people in Wisconsin were tested at least once for the coronavirus. Out of these:

597,358 tested positive for the COVID-19 virus

29,255 were hospitalized (4.9%)

6,815 died (1.14%)

581,197 are considered recovered (97.3%)

9,079 are active cases (1.5%)

HOSPITAL READINESS

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 73 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the 24-hour period ending Thursday morning, similar to 79 hospitalizations the day before. Wisconsin is averaging 63 admissions for COVID-19 every day for the past week, up from an average 60 yesterday.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported the state’s 136 hospitals were treating 342 COVID-19 patients Wednesday, with 107 of them in ICU. We’ll get updated hospitalization figures after 3:30 this afternoon.

The Fox Valley’s 13 hospitals are treating 20 patients, with 3 in ICU. The 10 hospitals in the Northeast region have 28 COVID-19 patients, with 7 in ICU.

For hospital readiness, the WHA reports the state has 271 intensive care beds available (18.5%) and a total 1,873 of all beds (16.8%) available -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative-flow isolation. These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19. We use terms like “available” or “open” or “unoccupied,” but a hospital can only put a patient in a bed if it has the staff to care for them, including doctors, nurses and food services.

The Fox Valley region has 20 open ICU beds (19.2%) among them, and a total 105 open beds (12.3%).

The Northeast region has 26 open ICU beds (12.6%) and 203 open beds of all types (21.2%).

THURSDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,702 cases (+3) (12 deaths)

Ashland – 1,240 cases (+5) (15 deaths)

Barron – 5,704 cases (+3) (81 deaths)

Bayfield - 1,126 cases (+2) (19 deaths)

Brown – 31,351 cases (+32) (240 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,347 cases (+1) (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,347 cases (+3) (22 deaths)

Calumet – 5,738 cases (+3) (47 deaths) (+1)

Chippewa – 7,304 cases (+5) (94 deaths)

Clark – 3,226 cases (+5) (58 deaths)

Columbia – 5,354 cases (+8) (57 deaths)

Crawford – 1,708 cases (17 deaths)

Dane – 44,141 (+78) (299 deaths) (+2)

Dodge – 11,771 cases (+9) (162 deaths)

Door – 2,582 cases (+2) (22 deaths)

Douglas – 3,971 cases (+3) (34 deaths)

Dunn – 4,605 cases (+2) (32 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,459 cases (+9) (108 deaths) (+1)

Florence - 443 cases (+1) (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,287 cases (+16) (110 deaths)

Forest - 953 cases (+3) (23 deaths)

Grant – 4,879 cases (+1) (85 deaths)

Green – 3,473 cases (+3) (18 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,565 cases (19 deaths)

Iowa - 2,006 cases (+1) (10 deaths)

Iron - 575 cases (+1) (21 deaths)

Jackson - 2,617 cases (+3) (26 deaths)

Jefferson – 8,306 cases (+4) (109 deaths)

Juneau - 3,121 cases (+6) (22 deaths)

Kenosha – 15,461 cases (+23) (306 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,330 cases (+3) (25 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,670 cases (+12) (81 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,551 cases (+2) (8 deaths)

Langlade - 1,988 cases (+3) (32 deaths)

Lincoln – 3,041 cases (+1) (62 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,489 cases (+7) (69 deaths)

Marathon – 14,488 cases (+28) (188 deaths)

Marinette - 4,104 cases (+3) (66 deaths)

Marquette – 1,368 cases (22 deaths)

Menominee – 796 cases (+3) (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 104,688 (+132) (1,297 deaths) (+1)

Monroe – 4,485 cases (+4) (37 deaths)

Oconto – 4,407 case (+9) (53 deaths)

Oneida - 3,615 case (+6) (69 deaths)

Outagamie – 20,484 cases (+14) (202 deaths)

Ozaukee – 8,110 cases (+8) (84 deaths)

Pepin – 850 cases (+5) (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,899 cases (+21) (36 deaths)

Polk – 4,356 cases (+13) (44 deaths)

Portage – 6,691 cases (+3) (68 deaths)

Price – 1,225 cases (7 deaths)

Racine – 21,443 cases (+40) (340 deaths)

Richland - 1,301 cases (+2) (15 deaths)

Rock – 15,692 cases (+52) (168 deaths)

Rusk - 1,289 cases (+1) (17 deaths)

Sauk – 5,741 cases (+12) (47 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,656 cases (+5) (25 deaths) (+1)

Shawano – 4,675 cases (+2) (71 deaths) (+1)

Sheboygan – 13,651 cases (+12) (138 deaths)

St. Croix – 7,601 cases (+45) (50 deaths)

Taylor - 1,859 cases (+3) (24 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,524 cases (+3) (41 deaths)

Vernon – 1,906 cases (+2) (39 deaths)

Vilas - 2,234 cases (40 deaths)

Walworth – 9,374 cases (+15) (136 deaths)

Washburn – 1,431 cases (+2) (18 deaths)

Washington – 14,539 cases (+16) (149 deaths)

Waukesha – 43,477 cases (+52) (523 deaths) (+1)

Waupaca – 4,867 cases (+2) (117 deaths)

Waushara – 2,151 cases (+1) (33 deaths)

Winnebago – 17,999 cases (+11) (194 deaths)

Wood – 6,951 cases (+16) (77 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 307 cases (2 deaths)

Baraga - 565 cases (+4) (34 deaths) (+1)

Chippewa - 1,024 cases (+7) (27 deaths)

Delta – 3,199 cases (+17) (69 deaths)

Dickinson - 2,346 cases (+3) (58 deaths) (+1)

Gogebic - 1,001 cases (22 deaths)

Houghton – 2,438 cases (+5) (32 deaths)

Iron – 939 cases (+7) (42 deaths)

Keweenaw – 142 cases (+1) (1 death)

Luce – 174 cases (1 death)

Mackinac - 392 cases (+3) (4 deaths) (+1)

Marquette - 4,104 cases (+34) (57 deaths)

Menominee - 1,733 cases (39 deaths)

Ontonagon – 397 cases (20 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 296 cases (+3) (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

** The Michigan Department of Health does not release reports on Sundays.

CDC GUIDANCE ON GATHERINGS

The Centers for Disease Control have announced that fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

The CDC’s recommendations also say vaccinated people can come together in the same way – in a single household -- with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

The CDC is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people still wear well-fitted masks, avoid large gatherings, and physically distance themselves from others when out in public. The CDC also advised vaccinated people to get tested if they develop symptoms that could be related to COVID-19.

COVID-19 TRACING APP

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

SYMPTOMS

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19: