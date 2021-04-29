Committee approves Appleton resolution against anti-Asian violence, sending it back to council

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A resolution to condemn anti-Asian violence was unanimously approved by Appleton’s Safety and Licensing Committee Wednesday night.

It was the source of controversy last week after some aldermen voted to refer the resolution back over concerns about the language, which included examples of rhetoric during the COVID-19 pandemic that “have perpetuated anti-Asian stigma.”

Once again, members of the Asian community shared personal stories of harassment, hoping to convince Appleton city leaders to pass a resolution condemning racism in their direction.

“Anti-Asian hate and racism strike me to my core. I have been subject to quote-unquote ‘only verbal abuse,’ but each time it happens I feel I’m not welcome here,” Irene Strohbeen said in support of the resolution.

That resolution was drafted by the city’s only Hmong council member, and a majority of those who spoke out did not want changes to the language.

“The language and the resolution are not made up but true. I mean, it is true,” Hmong 18 Council of Wisconsin president Zongsae Vang said.

Some, though, did speak against the resolution and the image they feel it portrays.

“I’m offended that this resolution is in place calling me an Asian helpless and unable to defend myself in any way shape or form, that I’m scared to go outside. I don’t want to be included in that group of people,” Blony Yang of Appleton said.

Over the past week, some members of the council say they, too, have been a target of harassment because of the refer back to committee even though, Alderman Bill Siebers said, the resolution is something he does support.

“Even though my refer back is not a ‘no’ vote or an abstention, we have been called bigots, racists, skinheads, among other things,” Siebers said.

Two attempts to amend the resolution failed. It now goes before the full council for a vote May 5.

