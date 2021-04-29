Advertisement

Bird electric scooter program starts Friday in Appleton

A map of Bird scooter areas in Appleton.
A map of Bird scooter areas in Appleton.(Appleton Police)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Electric scooters are coming to Appleton.

On April 30, the city will launch a pilot program with Bird.

Bird says its mission is to “make cities more livable by reducing car usage, traffic, and carbon emissions.”

CLICK HERE to learn more about Bird scooters.

Fifty Bird scooters will be distributed in the city. They go up to 15 mph.

Appleton Police said scooters will be limited to sidewalks outside of College Avenue between Drew and Badger.

People can ride them on bike lanes and trails.

The Bird electric scooter pilot program will be launching in our city tomorrow, April 30th. We wanted to provide some...

Posted by Appleton Police Department on Thursday, April 29, 2021

The scooters will not be allowed in parking ramps.

Riders must be 18 and older.

Police say they will respond and investigate to any crashes involving scooters.

Helmets are not required, but recommended.

The company’s founder and CEO is from Appleton.

“I’m humbled and honored to see Bird available in my hometown as it was many years in the making,” said Travis VanderZanden, Founder and CEO of Bird. “My mom spent 30 years as a bus driver for Valley Transit, which shaped how I think about transportation and played a significant role in the founding of Bird. I understand the importance and need for Appleton residents to have alternative ways to get around the city and look forward to seeing friends and family in Appleton riding Birds to local restaurants, cafes, classes or to work.”

Users will download the Bird app to find a scooter or reserve one. Use the app to scan a QR code to ride.

Bird will handle maintenance and distribution of scooters. They’ll also handle complaints about damaged scooters. Riders should report complaints to 866-205-2442.

Bird has scooter programs in cities in Europe, the Middle East and the United States.

There’s no cost to the city to be part of the pilot program. If all goes well, the scooter program will continue through the rest of 2021.

“Not only does this pilot program provide us the opportunity to try out an amenity as a City, the company that’s running the program has Appleton roots,” said Mayor Jake Woodford. “We’ve appreciated Bird’s care and attention-to-detail in the development of the pilot, and we’re excited to give this a go.”

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCI outside Green Bay Autoc
Investigation underway at 199Ride locations in Appleton, Ashwaubenon
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin reports 34 COVID-19 deaths, most since mid-February
Cynthia Thompson, 20, and her friend Tyler Peterson, 19, hit a bear on a Minnesota highway in...
‘I thought that I was going to die’: Friends crash into bear on highway at 70 mph
Radomir Buzdum and Timothy Miller
Former Dodge County strip club owner, manager indicted on prostitution charge
Oshkosh Police say a man was shot Tuesday evening.
Oshkosh shooting victim critical, suspect arrested

Latest News

April 29 Birthday Club
April 29 Birthday Club
Green Bay Pet Expo funny cat
What you’ll see at the Green Bay Pet Expo
Farmers market
Green Bay Saturday Farmers Market returns May 29
April 28 Birthday Club
April 28 Birthday Club