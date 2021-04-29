Bird electric scooter program starts Friday in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Electric scooters are coming to Appleton.

On April 30, the city will launch a pilot program with Bird.

Bird says its mission is to “make cities more livable by reducing car usage, traffic, and carbon emissions.”

Fifty Bird scooters will be distributed in the city. They go up to 15 mph.

Appleton Police said scooters will be limited to sidewalks outside of College Avenue between Drew and Badger.

People can ride them on bike lanes and trails.

The scooters will not be allowed in parking ramps.

Riders must be 18 and older.

Police say they will respond and investigate to any crashes involving scooters.

Helmets are not required, but recommended.

The company’s founder and CEO is from Appleton.

“I’m humbled and honored to see Bird available in my hometown as it was many years in the making,” said Travis VanderZanden, Founder and CEO of Bird. “My mom spent 30 years as a bus driver for Valley Transit, which shaped how I think about transportation and played a significant role in the founding of Bird. I understand the importance and need for Appleton residents to have alternative ways to get around the city and look forward to seeing friends and family in Appleton riding Birds to local restaurants, cafes, classes or to work.”

Users will download the Bird app to find a scooter or reserve one. Use the app to scan a QR code to ride.

Bird will handle maintenance and distribution of scooters. They’ll also handle complaints about damaged scooters. Riders should report complaints to 866-205-2442.

Bird has scooter programs in cities in Europe, the Middle East and the United States.

There’s no cost to the city to be part of the pilot program. If all goes well, the scooter program will continue through the rest of 2021.

“Not only does this pilot program provide us the opportunity to try out an amenity as a City, the company that’s running the program has Appleton roots,” said Mayor Jake Woodford. “We’ve appreciated Bird’s care and attention-to-detail in the development of the pilot, and we’re excited to give this a go.”

