Appleton launching electric scooter program

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Adults in Appleton will soon have a new way to scoot around town. The the electric scooter craze has hit the city. Appleton, teaming up with Bird scooters, to bring a pilot program to the community.

“The pilot program is basically our city testing Bird scooters within city limits, just to see how our residents and visitors respond to it, gather feedback, and really the program is just for us to learn to see if this would be a good transportation option for the city,” says Sheng Riechers with the City of Appleton.

Starting on April 30th, dozens of scooters will be dispersed throughout the city and anyone 18 and older can rent one by using the Bird app on their smartphone. All you do is find a scooter, scan the q-r code and you’re free to ride for as long as you want. According to Riechers, “The cost is $1 to start and then $.39 for every minute after that. But, within the app I believe you can prepay certain dollar amounts, which is $5, $20 in advance.”

The scooters must stay within the city limits. And, while you can ride them on the road, trails, and sidewalks -- when approving the program -- the Appleton Common Council decided to restrict the scooters usage along a stretch of College Avenue. Riechers says,

“Birds can still be operate in the roadway of College Avenue between Badger Avenue and Drew Street. And the policy is similar to our policy for bicycles and skateboards and that when you’re on the sidewalk we just ask that you walk it to avoid any hazards for pedestrians.”

The city says Bird will maintain the scooters, and it has the ability to track them, to make sure they’re being used properly and not vandalized. “We will be monitoring the usage as well as any sort of complaints. So, if there are multiple complaints of people vandalizing the birds or placing them where they’re hazardous we will reevaluate the pilot program and go from there,” adds Riechers.

“The scooter program will initially start out with 50 scooters, but could increase to 100 depending on demand.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.