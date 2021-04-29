A NICE FRIDAY... A WARMER WEEKEND

A cold front is pushing its way through Wisconsin creating scattered showers and some thunder. The risk of severe weather is LOW. These showers will be gone as we reach sunset, although a couple more light showers could pass through the area later tonight. A breezy northwest wind will pick up, ushering in some slightly cooler weather into Friday. Friday’s temperatures will top out in the upper 50s to around 60. Sunshine should be bountiful!

This weekend looks warmer, especially on Saturday. High temperatures will soar into the 70s away from Lake Michigan! Sunday doesn’t look quite as warm though, but it’s hard to complain with the 60s. In general, the weekend looks partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible on Saturday, with maybe a thundershower Saturday evening. Rain and thunderstorms are more likely later Sunday, with the wet weather wrapping up Monday morning. The threat for severe weather on Sunday looks low at this time.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: N/NW 10-20 MPH

SATURDAY: SW 15-30 MPH

TONIGHT: A variable sky. Passing overnight showers. Breezy in the evening. LOW: 39

FRIDAY: Plenty of sun. Mild, but breezy. HIGH: 59 LOW: 42

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. An isolated shower? Windy and turning much warmer. Cooler lakeside. HIGH: 77 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: Clouds thicken. Not as warm, breezy. Showers and storms arrive late. HIGH: 65 LOW: 47

MONDAY: Early showers, otherwise mostly cloudy. Breezy and cooler. HIGH: 58 LOW: 42

TUESDAY: Clouds & sun. A sprinkle? HIGH: 58 LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: Some sun. Seasonable temps. HIGH: 62 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. A late day shower. HIGH: 62

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.