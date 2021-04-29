6-week-old kitten stolen from Safe Haven pet sanctuary

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police and a pet sanctuary are looking for a kitten that was stolen Thursday afternoon.

Elizabeth Feldhausen, founder of Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary, 151 N. Broadway, tells Action 2 News two women came into the shelter together before 3:30. One left and came back in with a sweater and bag. She went into the kitten room and left with the sweater covering her bag.

Feldhausen says the 6-week-old kitten was in a litter that isn’t weaned yet, so the kitten’s health could be in danger. A police report was filed.

The woman was wearing a yellow, short-sleeve shirt under a sweater and what appear to be dark-colored capri leggings or pants. The woman accompanying her wore a white tank top, denim jeans and white sandals.

The female kitten is described as a “tuxedo” with light and dark fur. The dark fur is brown under the light. She has spots on her nose.

Anyone with information about either of the women or the missing kitten should contact Green Bay police.

Safe Haven is a cat shelter serving primarily cats with special needs.

