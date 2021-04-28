Advertisement

Wisconsin: Just 0.03% of vaccinated people get COVID-19 virus

Prepared vaccine dose
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin health officials say that only 0.03% of people who have been fully vaccinated for the coronavirus have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports Wednesday that the number of so-called breakthrough cases was just 605 out of 1.8 million people who are fully vaccinated.

The state’s number of breakthrough cases is higher than the national national rate of 0.008% reported by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC has said that the national tally is an undercount and some infections are expected among those who are immunized because no vaccine is 100% effective.

The Department of Health Services says there have been 596,552 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state -- an infection rate equivalent to 10.24% of the population.

