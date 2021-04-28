Vice President Harris coming to Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (WBAY) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to Wisconsin next week.

In a very brief announcement, the White House said Harris is traveling to Milwaukee on Tuesday, May 4.

No details were provided, but it’s not uncommon for a vice president to promote the president’s agenda, especially after major speeches.

President Biden is addressing members of Congress Wednesday night to discuss efforts to end the pandemic and gun violence, as well as discuss racial issues and bringing down prescription drug prices. Biden marks his 100th day in office this week.

We don’t know if Harris’s event will be open to the public. We’ll update this report as the Office of the Vice President releases more information.

