STUBBORN CLOUDS FOR SOME, PARTLY SUNNY SKIES FOR OTHERS

Highs this afternoon will top out in the mid to upper 50s for areas that have been socked in on cloud cover. Some areas west of Green Bay will see temperatures top out in the lower 60s. A few light showers will move into the area throughout the afternoon and even overnight. The better chance of rain will be tomorrow especially during the evening.

A week cold front will move through tomorrow afternoon and will bring scattered showers to our area during the evening. Early on in the day, a few sprinkles are possible as well but the greatest shower chance is definitely during the evening. Tomorrow will be milder with temperatures in the mid 60s.

Into the weekend, a gusty south wind will help warm us up. High temperatures will get into the low to mid 70s away from Lake Michigan. There are some rain chances on each day, including a chance of a thunderstorm on Sunday. However, the weekend will NOT be a washout... Sounds like a nice way to start off the month of May!

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N/NE 5-15 MPH

THURSDAY: N/NW 5-15+ MPH

AFTERNOON: Turning partly sunny. Seasonable temperatures. Few showers. HIGH: 58

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. An isolated shower? LOW: 42

THURSDAY: Decreasing clouds. Scattered showers. HIGH: 64 LOW: 39

FRIDAY: Sunny, mild and breezy. Clouds at NIGHT. HIGH: 59 LOW: 38

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Few showers late. Windy and turning warmer. Cooler lakeside. HIGH: 72 LOW: 53

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and breezy. A chance of a shower or t’storm. HIGH: 71 LOW: 49

MONDAY: Morning rain. Mostly cloudy and cooler. HIGH: 62 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: Cloudy, cooler and breezy. More rain late. HIGH: 59

