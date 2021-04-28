Advertisement

STUBBORN CLOUDS FOR SOME, PARTLY SUNNY SKIES FOR OTHERS

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Cruz Medina
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Highs this afternoon will top out in the mid to upper 50s for areas that have been socked in on cloud cover. Some areas west of Green Bay will see temperatures top out in the lower 60s. A few light showers will move into the area throughout the afternoon and even overnight. The better chance of rain will be tomorrow especially during the evening.

A week cold front will move through tomorrow afternoon and will bring scattered showers to our area during the evening. Early on in the day, a few sprinkles are possible as well but the greatest shower chance is definitely during the evening. Tomorrow will be milder with temperatures in the mid 60s.

Into the weekend, a gusty south wind will help warm us up. High temperatures will get into the low to mid 70s away from Lake Michigan. There are some rain chances on each day, including a chance of a thunderstorm on Sunday. However, the weekend will NOT be a washout... Sounds like a nice way to start off the month of May!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N/NE 5-15 MPH

THURSDAY: N/NW 5-15+ MPH

AFTERNOON: Turning partly sunny. Seasonable temperatures. Few showers. HIGH: 58

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. An isolated shower? LOW: 42

THURSDAY: Decreasing clouds. Scattered showers. HIGH: 64 LOW: 39

FRIDAY: Sunny, mild and breezy. Clouds at NIGHT. HIGH: 59 LOW: 38

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Few showers late. Windy and turning warmer. Cooler lakeside. HIGH: 72 LOW: 53

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and breezy. A chance of a shower or t’storm. HIGH: 71 LOW: 49

MONDAY: Morning rain. Mostly cloudy and cooler. HIGH: 62 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: Cloudy, cooler and breezy. More rain late. HIGH: 59

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCI outside Green Bay Autoc
Investigation underway at 199Ride locations in Appleton, Ashwaubenon
A recent photo of 17-year-old Cam Besonen who is missing from the Paulding area of Ontonagon...
Body of UP teen with autism found after 3-day search
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Despite COVID-19 vaccine progress, Wisconsin reports higher cases, deaths, hospitalizations
An attorney claims video shows officers were laughing over body cam of an arrest of a...
GRAPHIC: Arresting officers appear to be laughing as they watch video of 73-year-old’s violent arrest
Minnesota health officials have reported an increase in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations...
1st grader from Minnesota dies of COVID-19 complications

Latest News

April 28 mid morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouds and some sun
First Alert Weather
CLOUDS AND LIMITED SUNSHINE TODAY
April 28 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More rain chances
First Alert Weather
SHOWERS AND STORMS OVERNIGHT